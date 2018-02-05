Colorado Drops Third Straight with 5-1 Loss to Americans
February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
ALLEN, TX. - Allen forward Alex Guptill netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Stephon Williams stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced, as the Americans defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-1 on Friday. Forward Michael Joly scored the Eagles lone goal late in the third period, his league-leading 34th of the year.
Allen created an early advantage when defenseman Joel Chouinard buried a shot from the top of the left circle to put the Americans on top 1-0 at the 12:24 mark of the first period.
Moving into the second period, Guptill would stretch the Eagles deficit when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with his 17th goal of the year to give the Americans a 2-0 lead just 4:15 into the middle frame.
Later in the period, Allen would earn its second power play of the game and they would take advantage when forward Zach Pochiro bashed a cross-slot pass into the back of the net to push the Americans advantage to 3-0 with 9:40 left in the middle frame.
Colorado finished the second period outshooting Allen 17-6, but a 0-for-3 mark on the power play and some strong play from Williams helped keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.
Forward Vincent Arseneau would turn a Colorado turnover into a goal when he streaked down the left wing before blasting a shot past Brittain to give Allen a 4-0 lead at the 6:18 mark of the third period. The onslaught would continue just over eight minutes later, as Guptill would lift a backhander on top of the crease into the back of the net to make it 5-0 in favor of the home team.
The Eagles would finally break through with 4:32 remaining in the contest when Joly powered a shot from between the circles off of Williams and into the back of the net to trim the Allen advantage to 5-1.
Colorado finished the night outshooting Allen 40-21, but was held 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Americans went 1-for-2 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Idaho Steelheads at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday, February 7th at 7:05pm MT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from February 5, 2018
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop Weekly - Indy Fuel
- Mallards Complete Suspended Game Tomorrow Night - Quad City Mallards
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Sweep Pair for Week 17 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Unveil "Hockey for Indy" Initiative - Indy Fuel
- Luukko Wins Royals Fantasy Team Vote, Muse Selected as Team's Golden Goalie - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces 2018 Fantasy Team and Golden Goalie Participants - ECHL
- Colorado Drops Third Straight with 5-1 Loss to Americans - Colorado Eagles
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- THUNDER SNAP OILERS STREAK IN WICHITA - Tulsa Oilers
- MONARCH STUN BEAST IN OVERTIME, 6-5 - Manchester Monarchs
- INDY CLOSES ROAD SWING WITH 7-3 LOSS - Indy Fuel
- RAILERS COUGH UP TWO-GOAL LEAD IN 3RD PERIOD, THEN FALL IN OVERTIME TO THUNDER - Worcester Railers HC
- MONARCHS SQUEAK BY BEAST IN OVERTIME - Brampton Beast
- NAILERS SCORE SEVEN ON 90's NIGHT - Wheeling Nailers
- McCARTHY AND READING CAPSIZE ADMIRALS, 7-1 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Release Forward Allevi - Norfolk Admirals
- Hayden Hodgson Assigned from Cleveland Monsters (AHL) to the Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Reading's Muse Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Warning Heads to AHL with San Jose - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.