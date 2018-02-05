Colorado Drops Third Straight with 5-1 Loss to Americans

ALLEN, TX. - Allen forward Alex Guptill netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Stephon Williams stopped 39 of the 40 shots he faced, as the Americans defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-1 on Friday. Forward Michael Joly scored the Eagles lone goal late in the third period, his league-leading 34th of the year.

Allen created an early advantage when defenseman Joel Chouinard buried a shot from the top of the left circle to put the Americans on top 1-0 at the 12:24 mark of the first period.

Moving into the second period, Guptill would stretch the Eagles deficit when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with his 17th goal of the year to give the Americans a 2-0 lead just 4:15 into the middle frame.

Later in the period, Allen would earn its second power play of the game and they would take advantage when forward Zach Pochiro bashed a cross-slot pass into the back of the net to push the Americans advantage to 3-0 with 9:40 left in the middle frame.

Colorado finished the second period outshooting Allen 17-6, but a 0-for-3 mark on the power play and some strong play from Williams helped keep the Eagles off the scoreboard.

Forward Vincent Arseneau would turn a Colorado turnover into a goal when he streaked down the left wing before blasting a shot past Brittain to give Allen a 4-0 lead at the 6:18 mark of the third period. The onslaught would continue just over eight minutes later, as Guptill would lift a backhander on top of the crease into the back of the net to make it 5-0 in favor of the home team.

The Eagles would finally break through with 4:32 remaining in the contest when Joly powered a shot from between the circles off of Williams and into the back of the net to trim the Allen advantage to 5-1.

Colorado finished the night outshooting Allen 40-21, but was held 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Americans went 1-for-2 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Idaho Steelheads at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday, February 7th at 7:05pm MT.

