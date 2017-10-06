Colorado Brings Back Offensive Weapon in Mychan

News Release

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Friday that the team has signed forward Jesse Mychan for the 2017-18 season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound winger finished the 2015-16 season tied for the league lead in goal-scoring with 32 goals on the year. He would follow that up by collecting 23 goals and 14 assists through 34 games with Colorado during the 2016-17 season. In total, the 25 year-old has posted 66 goals and 44 assists in 152 games with Colorado.

"Much like (current Eagles) Collin and Drayson Bowman, Jesse is coming to the Eagles with a commitment to staying in Colorado and his priority being to help this team win a second-consecutive Kelly Cup Championship," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.

Mychan returns to Colorado after beginning the 2017-18 season overseas with HC Innsbruck of the EBEL, notching two points in five games. In addition, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has registered six points in nine games with the Ravensburg Towerstars of the DEL2 and 21 points in 37 games with the Cardiff Devils of the EIHL. Prior to heading overseas, Mychan made his professional debut with the Eagles in 2013-14, posting 262 penalty minutes to go along with 18 points in 55 games.

In addition to his experience in both the ECHL and in Europe, Mychan has also seen action in 10 AHL contests with the Portland Pirates, San Jose Barracuda and most recently the San Antonio Rampage.

The 2017-18 regular season home schedule kicks off on Friday, October 13th when the Eagles host the Utah Grizzlies. A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com. Season tickets for the 2017-18 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $100 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

