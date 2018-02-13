Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio

February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 13, 2018) - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward Rocco Grimaldi has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage.

Grimaldi's call-up serves as his third to Colorado this season. The 5-foot-6, 180-pound forward has tallied 24 points (13g/11a) in 40 games with the Silver and Black this season, while registering three points (1g/2a) in six games with Colorado. Grimaldi has totaled 10 points (5g/5a) in 37 NHL contests between the Florida Panthers and Avalanche, and ranks in the Top 10 in Rampage history in goals (4th), assists (7th), points (4th) and games played (9th).? He will join former Rampage Players A.J. Greer, Dominic Toninato, Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.?

The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Silver and Black will play their next seven games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

