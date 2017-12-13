Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward Rocco Grimaldi has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Avalanche have reassigned forward Dominic Toninato to the Rampage.

Grimaldi\'s fourth call-up to the Avalanche serves as Colorado\'s 10th recall from San Antonio this season. The forward has recorded 10 points (4g/6a) in 14 appearances with the Rampage this year and three points (1g/2a) in five contests with the Avalanche. Grimaldi collected 55 points (31g/24a) in 72 contests with San Antonio during the 2016-17 season, while recording one assist in four games with the Avalanche. Originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft (33rd overall), Grimaldi has tallied 10 points (5g/5a) in 36 NHL games. Grimaldi will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, Vladislav Kamenev, J.T. Compher, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens, Nikita Zadorov, and Mikko Rantanen in Colorado.

Toninato returns to the Rampage after registering one assist in eight games with the Avalanche. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 at the Nashville Predators and recorded his first NHL point on Nov. 19 at the Detroit Red Wings. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward began the 2017-18 season with the Rampage, tallying six points (3g/3a) in 13 games with the club.

