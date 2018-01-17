Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Dominic Toninato has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage.

Toninato's second call-up to the NHL serves as Colorado's 15th recall from San Antonio this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward began the 2017-18 season with the Rampage, tallying 12 points (7g/5a) in 30 games. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 at the Nashville Predators and recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Nov. 19 at the Detroit Red Wings. Toninato has made eight overall appearances for the Avalanche this season and will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, A.J. Greer, David Warsofsky and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

The Silver and Black continue their homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

