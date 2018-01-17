January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche announced that forward Dominic Toninato has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage.
Toninato's second call-up to the NHL serves as Colorado's 15th recall from San Antonio this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward began the 2017-18 season with the Rampage, tallying 12 points (7g/5a) in 30 games. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 at the Nashville Predators and recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Nov. 19 at the Detroit Red Wings. Toninato has made eight overall appearances for the Avalanche this season and will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, A.J. Greer, David Warsofsky and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.
The Silver and Black continue their homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 17 when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2018
- Charlotte Shuts out Sound Tigers to Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Garrison Goes to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Great Skate Winterfest Is Back at Rosa Parks Circle this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- CRUNCH CAP FOUR-WIN WEEK 15 WITH TWO SHUTOUTS - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Weekly Schedule of Events - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch to Sign Autographs at Express Mart January 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- AMERKS HOSTING ANNUAL HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT FRIDAY - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue - Syracuse Crunch
- LA Kings Recall Forward Michael Amadio and Defenseman Paul LaDue - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- F Chris McCarthy Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Battle Checkers in Mid-Week Doubleheader - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL's First Fathers' Trip Ends with Penguins Winning - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Recall Kubiak from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- POSTGAME - San Diego 3 at Tucson 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Peter Holland From Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Get a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Blank Devils, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Win Mid-Day Defensive Duel in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Nastasiuk and Esposito Return to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins