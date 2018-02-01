News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward A.J. Greer has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, Colorado has reassigned defenseman David Warsofsky to the Rampage.

Greer has tallied 10 points (6g/4a) in 18 games with the Silver and Black this season, while collecting two assists in 12 games with Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 17 overall games with Colorado, registering three assists and 24 penalty minutes. The former 2015 second-round draft pick (39th overall) tallied 38 points (15g/23a) in 63 games with the Silver and Black during the 2016-17 campaign. Greer will join former Rampage players Dominic Toninato, Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Andrei Mironov, Anton Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

Warsofsky recorded 13 points (4g/9a) in 35 games with San Antonio this season, while appearing in one game with Colorado. The eighth-year pro has registered two goals and four assists in 40 NHL games between the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

The Rampage will celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast health during their eighth annual Pink in the Rink game, presented by Methodist Healthcare System and benefiting Susan G. Komen Foundation, on Feb. 2. Puck drop against the Texas Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. For the eighth consecutive year, the game will be played on pink ice and the Rampage will wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Susan G. Komen Foundation.

