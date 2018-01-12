News Release

San Antonio Recalls Forward Thomas Frazee From The Norfolk Admirals

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 11, 2018) - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward A.J. Greer and defenseman David Warsofsky have been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Rampage have recalled forward Thomas Frazee from the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Greer has tallied 10 points (6g/4a) in 17 games with the Rampage this season, while recording one assist in nine games with the Avalanche. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 14 overall games with Colorado, registering two assists and 24 penalty minutes. The former 2015 second-round draft pick (39th overall) tallied 38 points (15g/23a) in 63 games with the Silver and Black last season.

Warsofsky's call-up serves as his first recall to the Avalanche this season. The Marshfield, Massachusetts, native has skated in 34 games with the Rampage this season, collecting 13 points (4g/9a) and leads AHL defensemen in shootout goals (2). The eighth-year pro has registered two goals and four assists in 39 NHL games between the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils.

Greer and Warsofsky will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

Frazee opened the season with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), recording 15 points (5g/10a) in 12 appearances before being traded to the Admirals on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has tallied eight points (2g/6a) in 16 contests with Norfolk.

