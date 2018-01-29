COLORADO AVALANCHE RECALL DOMINIC TONINATO, DAVID WARSOFSKY AND ANDREI MIRONOV FROM SAN ANTONIO

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward Dominic Toninato and defensemen David Warsofsky and Andrei Mironov have been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage.

Toninato started the season with the Rampage, recording 12 points (7g/5a) in 31 games. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward made his NHL debut on Nov. 18 at the Nashville Predators and recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Nov. 19 at the Detroit Red Wings. Toninato has made 13 overall appearances for the Avalanche this season, tallying one assist and four penalty minutes.

Warsofsky's call-up serves as his second recall to the Avalanche this season. The Marshfield, Massachusetts, native has collected 13 points (4g/9a) in 35 games with the Silver and Black, while appearing in one game with the Avalanche this season. The eighth-year pro has registered two goals and four assists in 40 NHL games between the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Mironov has recorded nine points (1g/8a) in 22 games with San Antonio, while recording one goal and two assists in 10 games with Colorado. The 2015 fourth-round draft pick made his NHL debut earlier this season on Oct. 5 against the New York Rangers. Mironov spent the previous five seasons with the Moscow Dynamo of the KHL, tallying 40 points (12g/28a) in 196 games.

Toninato, Warsofsky and Mironov will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

The Rampage will celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast health during their eighth annual Pink in the Rink game, presented by Methodist Healthcare System and benefiting Susan G. Komen, on Feb. 2. Puck drop against the Texas Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. For the eighth consecutive year, the game will be played on pink ice and the Rampage will wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Susan G. Komen.

