Colorado Avalanche Recall Defensemen David Warsofsky and Andrei Mironov from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that defensemen David Warsofsky and Andrei Mironov have been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the club has recalled forward Samuel Blais from the Rampage.

Warsofsky's call-up serves as his third recall to the Avalanche this season. The Marshfield, Massachusetts, native has skated in 44 games with the Rampage this season, collecting 20 points (4g/16a) and leads AHL defensemen in shots (140). The eighth-year pro has registered two goals and four assists in 40 NHL games between the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Avalanche.

Mironov has recorded nine points (1g/8a) in 25 games with San Antonio, while recording one goal and two assists in 10 games with Colorado. The 2015 fourth-round draft pick made his NHL debut earlier this season on Oct. 5 against the New York Rangers. Warsofsky and Mironov will join former Rampage players Dominic Toninato, Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, Duncan Siemens and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

Blais has dressed in 10 games for the Blues this season, posting one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has also appeared in 30 games for the Rampage, recording 28 points (11g/17a). The Montmagny, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft (176th overall).

The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. San Antonio will play its next four games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night, presented by Grunt Style. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

