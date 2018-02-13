Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Duncan Siemens from San Antonio
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 13, 2018) - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that defenseman Duncan Siemens has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, Colorado has reassigned defenseman Andrei Mironov to the Rampage.
Siemens' call-up serves as his second to Colorado this season. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman has tallied seven points (1g/6a) in 45 games with the Silver and Black this season, while appearing in one game with Colorado. Siemens was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the first round of the 2011 NHL Draft (11th overall) and has appeared in five career contests with the club. Siemens will join former Rampage Players A.J. Greer, Dominic Toninato, Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.
Mironov has collected nine points (1g/8a) and 24 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Rampage, while recording three points (1g/2a) and 12 penalty minutes in 10 appearances with Colorado this season.
The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Silver and Black will play their next seven games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Chicago Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
