Colorado Avalanche Recall Defenseman Andrei Mironov from San Antonio

San Antonio Recalls Defenseman Tommy Vannelli From Tulsa Oilers

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that defenseman Andrei Mironov has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage. In addition, the Rampage have recalled defenseman Tommy Vannelli from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Mironov's call-up to the NHL serves as Colorado's 11th recall from San Antonio this season. The 6-foot-3, 194-pound defenseman registered six points (1g/5a) in 14 games with the Rampage and recorded three points (1g/2a) in nine games with the Avalanche earlier this season.

The 2015 fourth-round draft pick made his NHL debut on Oct. 5 against the New York Rangers. Mironov spent the previous five seasons with the Moscow Dynamo of the KHL, tallying 40 points (12g/28a) in 196 games. The Moscow, Russia, native will join former Rampage players Gabriel Bourque, J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, Vladislav Kamenev, Mikko Rantanen, Anton Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov in Colorado.

Vannelli, 22, joins the Rampage after opening the 2017-18 campaign with the Oilers, registering 14 points (4g/10a) in 30 contests. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defenseman combined for 19 points (1g/18a) in 46 games between the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) during the 2016-17 season. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft (47th overall), Vannelli began his professional career with the Chicago Wolves during the 2015-16 season, collecting one assist in seven appearances.

The Silver and Black return to the Alamo City on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. for a rematch against the Texas Stars at the AT&T Center.


