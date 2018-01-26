News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forwards A.J. Greer and Dominic Toninato, and defenseman David Warsofsky have been reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage.

Greer has tallied 10 points (6g/4a) in 17 games this season with the Silver and Black, while collecting two assists in 12 games with the Avalanche. The 2015 second-round draft pick (39th overall) recorded 38 points (15g/23a) in 63 games with the Rampage during the 2016-17 campaign, while registering one assist in five games with Colorado.

Toninato has appeared in 13 games with the Avalanche this season, earning his first NHL point on Nov. 19 against the Detroit Red Wings. The Duluth, Minnesota, native has collected 12 points (7g/5a) in 30 games with San Antonio during the 2017-18 campaign.

Warsofsky made his Avalanche debut tonight against the St. Louis Blues, marking the 40th NHL game of his career. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound defenseman has collected 13 points (4g/9a) in 34 games with San Antonio this season.

