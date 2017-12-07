Colorado Avalanche Reassign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio

News Release

Rampage Reassign Goaltender Joe Cannata to Colorado Eagles

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward Rocco Grimaldi has been reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Rampage have reassigned goaltender Joe Cannata to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Grimaldi has recorded 10 points (4g/6a) in 14 appearances with the Rampage this year and three points (1g/2a) in six contests with the Avalanche. Grimaldi collected 55 points (31g/24a) in 72 contests with San Antonio during the 2016-17 season, while recording one assist in four games with the Avalanche.

Cannata has appeared in two games with San Antonio this season, posting a 2.23 goals-against average and an .880 saves percentage. He began the season with the Eagles, earning seven wins in his eight games played while registering a 2.10 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

