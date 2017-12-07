Colorado Avalanche Reassign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to San Antonio

December 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage
News Release
Rampage Reassign Goaltender Joe Cannata to Colorado Eagles
SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that forward Rocco Grimaldi has been reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage. Additionally, the Rampage have reassigned goaltender Joe Cannata to the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
Grimaldi has recorded 10 points (4g/6a) in 14 appearances with the Rampage this year and three points (1g/2a) in six contests with the Avalanche. Grimaldi collected 55 points (31g/24a) in 72 contests with San Antonio during the 2016-17 season, while recording one assist in four games with the Avalanche.
Cannata has appeared in two games with San Antonio this season, posting a 2.23 goals-against average and an .880 saves percentage. He began the season with the Eagles, earning seven wins in his eight games played while registering a 2.10 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.
The Silver and Black will return to the ice for their annual Star Wars game on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage IncrediBull Holiday Deals, presented by SeaWorld, are available for purchase at SARampage.com/holiday or by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554. Packages include any regular season home game and are available on the Plaza and Charter Levels in four, six or 10-pack deals with pricing starting at just $59.
In addition, each 10 pack will include tickets to SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration as well as holiday-themed Rampage items. Each pack is completely customizable, allowing fans to use the full set of tickets at one game or to disperse them throughout multiple games. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
