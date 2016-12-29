Colorado Adds Forward Michael Colantone to Roster

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Thursday that the team has signed forward Michael Colantone to a standard player contract. The 5'11, 200-pound winger posted 17 points in 40 games with the Indy Fuel as a rookie during the 2015-16 season. Colantone has notched five points in six contests this season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL.

The Brooklyn, New York native made the jump to the pro ranks after wrapping up his collegiate career at UMass-Lowell, where he generated 13 goals and 13 assists in 78 games with the River Hawks. He also helped the team capture a Hockey East Conference Championship during the 2012-13 season.

Prior to entering the college game, Colantone amassed 109 points in 118 BCHL games with the Victoria Grizzlies and Prince George Spruce Kings.

Colantone is expected to join the Eagles as they begin a three-game series against the Alaska Aces at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, December 30th at 9:15pm MT.

