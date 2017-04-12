Collin MacDonald Scores Game-Winning-Goal in 1-0

News Release

COLUMBUS, GA- The Macon Mayhem survived for another night in the first round of the playoffs, as Collin MacDonald scores the overtime winner to defeat the Columbus Cottonmouths 1-0.

It was more of the same for Macon and Columbus, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net. The game was scoreless for the first 75 minutes of the game, as the game went into overtime. With 5:01 left in the overtime period, Collin MacDonald got a pass from John Siemer and buried the one-timer past Columbus goaltender Mavric Parks.

Parks made 48 saves on 49 shots, saving 100 in a row to start the series before letting in the overtime winner. Jordan Ruby earned his first playoff win, saving all 37 shots he faced in the shutout.

The series-deciding game three will be tomorrow night at the Columbus Civic Center at 7:30 PM. Mayhem fans can purchase $12 tickets through the box office if they wear Mayhem gear.

