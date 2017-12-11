Collin Delia Reassigned to IceHogs

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have reassigned goaltender Collin Delia from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, the Fuel announced that goaltender Matt Tomkins has been activated from injured reserve and will be available for this weekend's action. Indy hosts the Quad City Mallards at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, before visiting the Toledo Walleye Saturday.

Delia, 23, has compiled a 1-7-2 record in 10 appearances with the Fuel this season, alongside a 4.12 goals against average and a .887 save percentage. The rookie from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. has also seen action in one game with the IceHogs, making his AHL debut in a 5-3 loss to the Iowa Wild on Nov. 9.

Tomkins, 23, returns to the Fuel's active roster after sustaining an injury on Oct. 25 in Florida. The Edmonton, Alberta native holds a 1-0-0 record in two appearances this season, sporting a 1.38 goals against average and a .952 save percentage. A 2012 seventh round draft pick of the Blackhawks (No. 199 overall), Tomkins registered his first professional victory on Oct. 21, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 Fuel win over Tulsa.

