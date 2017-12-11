December 11, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have reassigned goaltender Collin Delia from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. Additionally, the Fuel announced that goaltender Matt Tomkins has been activated from injured reserve and will be available for this weekend's action. Indy hosts the Quad City Mallards at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, before visiting the Toledo Walleye Saturday.
Delia, 23, has compiled a 1-7-2 record in 10 appearances with the Fuel this season, alongside a 4.12 goals against average and a .887 save percentage. The rookie from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. has also seen action in one game with the IceHogs, making his AHL debut in a 5-3 loss to the Iowa Wild on Nov. 9.
Tomkins, 23, returns to the Fuel's active roster after sustaining an injury on Oct. 25 in Florida. The Edmonton, Alberta native holds a 1-0-0 record in two appearances this season, sporting a 1.38 goals against average and a .952 save percentage. A 2012 seventh round draft pick of the Blackhawks (No. 199 overall), Tomkins registered his first professional victory on Oct. 21, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 Fuel win over Tulsa.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2017
- Sean Zimmerman Named Solar Bears Captain for 2017-18 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Collin Delia Reassigned to IceHogs - Indy Fuel
- Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- STEELHEADS: Game Day 12/1 vs Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers vs. Royals Game Day Snap Shot - Wheeling Nailers
- Freddie Tiffels Reassigned to Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Handbid Named "Official Mobile Auction Provider" of the ECHL for the 2017-18 Season - ECHL
- Royals Game Preview at Wheeling: Reading Readies for First of Three Straight against Nailers - Reading Royals