Collegeville Native Chris McCarthy Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, agreed Thursday to an ECHL contract with forward Chris McCarthy for the 2018-19 season. McCarthy, who married his wife Haley in July, posted a career high in goals (22) and points (59) for the Royals last season. He ranked second on Reading in each category. The 27-year-old native of Collegeville, PA is entering his fifth professional campaign. He has scored at nearly a point-per-game clip in two seasons with the Royals (106 pts., 109 GP).

"I'm excited to get the season going and get back to Reading," McCarthy said. "We've been putting in good work this offseason and look forward to seeing the fans soon."

"Chris has been an invaluable part of the Royals over the last two seasons," said Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. "He is versatile offensively and one of the best playmakers in the league when he's at his best. Additionally, he is one of the important guys we have in the locker room as a veteran presence."

The Royals have signed three Pennsylvania natives this offseason - McCarthy, Steven Swavely (Reading) and Adam Schmidt (Warrington).

McCarthy centered Matt Willows and Matt Wilkins on the Royals' top line last season and all three enjoyed career highs in goals and points. In the final 27 games of the ECHL regular season, McCarthy tallied ten goals and 36 points. He led the Royals with six points in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and has topped the squad in points during the last two postseasons.

In 172 ECHL games, the 6-foot-1, 207-lb. center has recorded 56 goals and 145 points. McCarthy has skated in 18 games with Lehigh Valley over the last two seasons. He played 54 games for Hartford (6g, 22 pts.) in 2015-16 before signing with the Flyers organization.

McCarthy split his first two professional seasons between Greenville and Hartford. Over 85 AHL contests, McCarthy has accumulated nine goals and 27 points.

While at the University of Vermont, McCarthy wore a letter with the Catamounts during his final three seasons. He was alternate captain his junior and redshirt junior campaigns and named Captain his redshirt senior season. During his final year on campus, McCarthy topped the 2013-14 squad with 42 points and the school qualified for the NCAA tournament. Prior to enrolling at Vermont, McCarthy played the 2008-09 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

First Home Game Oct. 13

The Royals will open the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the team.

