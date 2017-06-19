Cole Hamels Scheduled to Make Rehab Start Wednesday for RoughRiders

News Release

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced that pitcher Cole Hamels is scheduled to make a second Major League rehabilitation start for the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Hamels made his first rehab start for the RoughRiders on Friday, working three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while allowing one hit before a crowd of 10,034 at Dr Pepper Ballpark. It was his first appearance since April 26, and Hamels threw 35 pitches (25 strikes).

Hamels, 33, was originally placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 3 (retroactive to April 30) after sustaining a right oblique strain while warming up prior to his scheduled start on May 2 at Houston. The left-handed pitcher, in this third season with the Rangers, is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts for Texas this season.

The RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Rangers, are in the midst of an eight-game homestand and face the RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) tonight at 7:05 p.m.

