Cody Wydo Named to 2018 CCM=2FECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

Wheeling's Leading Scorer to Suit up for North Division All-Stars

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Cody Wydo has been selected to participate in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Wydo, 26, is enjoying another tremendously successful season with the Nailers, and has recently been recalled to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Cody leads Wheeling with 33 points in 28 games this season, racking up 14 goals and 19 assists. The Southgate, Michigan native opened the year with a three-point game in Greenville, and is the team leader with nine multiple point contests. Wydo has played in parts of four seasons with the Nailers, appearing in 166 games, accumulating 68 goals, 81 assists, and 149 points. The 68 goals are the seventh most in team history.

The ECHL is using a new format for the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic, as there will be four teams, competing in a 3-on-3 tournament to determine a winner. Wydo is a member of the North Division squad, along with Adirondack's Ty Loney (former Nailer), Brampton's Matt Petgrave, Manchester's Joel Lowry, Reading's Alex Krushelnyski, Worcester's Woody Hudson, and the host Indy Fuel's Etienne Marcoux. Two other former Nailers have been selected to the All-Star Classic, as Kyle Bushee represents Kalamazoo, and David Makowski represents Allen.

Cody Wydo becomes the 41st player in Wheeling's team history to be named to an ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will take place on Monday, January 15th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and will air live exclusively on NHL Network, beginning at 1:00.

