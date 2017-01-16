Coaches Clinic Coming to PNC Field February 11

Moosic, Pa. - The SWB RailRiders' (Triple-A/New York Yankees) popular RailRiders University baseball camp will flip the script on Saturday, Feb. 11. Instead of instructing the baseball stars of tomorrow, this time around the teaching will sport a free Coaches Clinic to help area baseball leaders enhance their own instruction. And the mentors of the mentors all have incredible resumes along with significant NEPA ties:

- Longtime NEPA resident Andy Ashby, a two-time MLB All-Star with 14 seasons of Major League playing experience with the Phillies, Rockies, Padres, Braves and Dodgers.

- Hazelton Area grad Russ Canzler, a former MLB player, four-time MiLB All-Star and the 2011 Triple-A International League MVP.

- NEPA's own Gary Ruby, who spent three decades as a professional pitching coach or coordinator with the Angels, Phillies, Pirates and Astros.

The trio will talk pitching, hitting and organizing effective practices from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at PNC Field in the upstairs Mohegan Sun Club. If a league registers beforehand, it will be invited to attend a special meet-and-greet with the three speakers from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

To RSVP, or for more information, please contact Robby Judge with the RailRiders at 570-558-4612 or e-mail rjudge@swbrailriders.com.

The 2016 Gildan Triple-A National Champion RailRiders open their 2017 home schedule on Monday, April 10 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies). For tickets or more information, please call 570-969-BALL (2255) or visit swbrailriders.com.

