Clutch All-Star Rohm Back for Second Year

January 5, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed outfielder and first baseman David Rohm on Thursday.

Rohm had an MVP-calibre season for the Goldeyes in 2016, ranking fourth in the American Association in batting average (.339), hitting seven home runs, and finishing tied for fifth in the league with 71 RBI. The Fresno, California native added 58 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples, and a .398 on-base percentage. On August 2nd, Rohm (pronounced ROME) represented the Goldeyes at the American Association All-Star Game in St. Paul and took home MVP honours with a 2-for-4 performance that included two RBI and a stolen base. A right-handed batter and defender, Rohm was also voted to the circuit's Postseason All-Star team at the end of the regular season.

"I'm really excited to have David Rohm back for 2017," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney . "David is coming off a very good 2016 campaign, and I'm hopeful he can pick up where he left off."

Rohm proved one of the most clutch players in the American Association, hitting .404 with runners in scoring position and .409 with two outs and runners in scoring position. During the playoffs, Rohm paced the Goldeyes with a .436 clip and assembled an eight-game postseason hitting streak from September 8th-17th. Rohm, who will be 27 on Opening Night, demonstrated versatility on both sides of the ball, starting 15-plus games in the three through six holes in the batting order, and starting 30-plus games at both first base and the outfield.

Rohm heads into his eighth season of professional baseball with a .286 lifetime average, 20 home runs, and 308 RBI in 691 games played. An alumnus of Fresno City College (Rams) in his hometown, Rohm has averaged 75 runs scored, 34 doubles, 73 RBI, and 45 walks per 162 games as a professional. Rohm was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round in 2010 following a sophomore year at Fresno City in which he batted .503 with 51 RBI in just 36 contests. During his time in the Braves' system, Rohm spent two full years at the Double-A level, and topped the Double-A Southern league with 17 outfield assists in 2015.

Rohm is the second Goldeyes' player officially signed to a contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: Twice last season, Rohm posted a career-high 13-game hitting streak (June 16th-29th and August 20th-September 2nd...Rohm previously had 12-game hitting streaks in 2011 and 2013...Rohm hit safely in 73 of 98 games played in 2016...Rohm has succeeded in clutch situations throughout his career and is now a lifetime .308 hitter with runners in scoring position over 694 at bats...Rohm's first career home run was a grand slam on July 12th, 2010 while playing for the Braves' rookie level Gulf Coast League affiliate...Rohm cracked his second career grand slam last summer on July 7th at Sioux Falls...2016 was the second professional championship for Rohm who previously won a title with the High-A Carolina League's Lynchburg Hillcats in 2012...Rohm's father, David, was a sixth-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1977, and pitched professionally for two seasons.

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

3B Wes Darvill

OF/1B David Rohm

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

-Goldeyes-

