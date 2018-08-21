Clumsy Canadians hand Tri-City lopsided victory

(Gesa Stadium - Pasco, WA) - Every team has one opponent whom they just can't seem to play their best against and for the Vancouver Canadians, that team is the Dust Devils. Tri-City snapped the C's 30-inning shutout streak in a big way on Monday night plating three in the bottom of the 5th inning, two more in the 6th and five in the bottom of the 7th inning to blow the Canadians out of Gesa Stadium.

Canadians starter LHP Elio Silva was his usual steady self in the opener, until he ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 5th inning. LF Michael Curry led off the frame with a double and later scored on a double play that Silva induced out of C Jose Lezama tying the game at 1-1. But after clearing the bases, Silva would watch 2B Nick Podkul throw a routine ground ball beyond 1B Yorman Rodriguez extending the inning. Silva would then hit SS Xavier Edwards and then give up a base hit to CF Grant Little before being called for a balk with 3B Kelvin Alarcon at third base (Podkul throwing error) giving the Dust Devils a 3-1 lead.

After scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on a 1B Justin Paulsen RBI double and a sacrifice fly from RF Tre Carter, the Dust Devils would strike for five runs in the bottom of the 7th inning as Canadians reliever RHP Denis Diaz faced seven hitters without recording an out as Tri-City would catch every break imaginable including a bases loaded walk to 1B Justin Paulsen and a run scoring miscue on a ball hit back to Diaz with the bases loaded - his throw was on the mark but catcher Reilly Johnson pulled his foot off the plate early allowing yet another run to score. When the dust had settled, and the smoke cleared Tri-City had a 10-2 lead.

Dust Devils starter RHP Adrian Martinez was dominant early on striking out ten (10) over his six innings including nine (9) over his first 3 2/3 innings of work. He would manage the win to improve to 3-4 while RHP Cole Bellinger recorded a rare three-inning save, his first of the season.

NOTE: The Canadians consecutive scoreless streak came to an end in the bottom of the 5th inning. Prior to Michael Curry scoring on the Jose Lezama groundout, Vancouver had not allowed a run since the top of the 1st inning on Friday, August 18th vs. Spokane. The 30-inning mark is the longest of the summer for the Canadians, 11 innings shy of the franchise record set a season ago.

With the loss, combined with Spokane's loss at Everett, the Canadians maintain a two-game lead on the Indians with just 13 regular season games remaining. The bad news is that both the Aquasox and Tri-City moved to within 3 1/2 games of Vancouver with a game in-hand.

Vancouver will send RHP Sean Wymer (4-2, 5.37) to the mound in hopes of getting the Canadians back onto the winning side of the baseball ledger on Tuesday out at Gesa Stadium as the Dust Devils counter with 2018 NWL All-Star RHP Henry Henry (4-2, 3.29) with this being Henry's fourth outing against the Canadians this summer (2-0, 2.60).

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to welcome the Boise Hawks (Colorado) for a five-game series starting on Thursday, August 24th at 7:05pm with tickets available at www.canadiansbaseball.com.

