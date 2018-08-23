Clubhouse Collectibles Presented by The Oklahoman to Auction OKC Dodgers Memorabilia Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - Game-used, game-worn and autographed Oklahoma City Dodgers memorabilia will be available for fans to bid on Saturday night during the Clubhouse Collectibles silent auction, presented by The Oklahoman.

The Dodgers play the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and that is when bidding will begin for items including game-worn, autographed Dodgers jerseys, autographed player cards and game-used baseball equipment.

Some highlights of the unique items available for bidding include autographed baseballs from Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, and 2018 PCL All-Stars Manny Bañuelos and Alex Verdugo. Autographed, game-worn jerseys for pitcher Brock Stewart and outfielder Andrew Toles, as well as autographed player cards for 2018 PCL All-Stars Rocky Gale and Pat Venditte will be offered. An autographed baseball and game-used bat from Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, who participated in this season's T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, will also be available for bidding during the silent auction.

Bidding will take place at the silent auction site located inside the Johnny Bench Gate located behind section 110 and last until the first pitch of the seventh inning. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted and payment must be remitted before the end of the game, or the item will go to the next-highest bidder.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, as well as local education initiatives, courtesy of The Oklahoman.

For a sneak preview of some of the items up for auction Saturday, visit the OKC Dodgers social media accounts on Twitter (@okc_dodgers), Instagram (@okc-_dodgers) and Facebook (@OKCDodgers).

The Dodgers are in the midst of their final homestand of the regular season. They open a three-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series continues with a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday and at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 Pepsi products, bottled water and select beer.

The Dodgers' final home series of the regular season opens against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday to kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The OKC Disc Dogs will perform on the field and fireworks will follow the game, presented by Francis Tuttle.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, featuring the Clubhouse Collectibles silent auction presented by The Oklahoman. The final Chaparral Energy Family Sunday takes place at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, before the Dodgers host their final regular-season home game at 7:05 p.m. Monday against Colorado Springs.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

