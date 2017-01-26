Club America and Monarcas Morelia to Face off

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Avaya Stadium will host an international friendly match between Liga MX's Club America and Monarcas Morelia on Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m. PT. The match marks the first game in Club America's Tour Aguila and will be televised on Univision.

There will be a Soccer Festival prior to the game outside the stadium starting at 1 p.m. consisting of many attractions, including a Club America championship trophy, official mascot, a legendary player, live music, delicious food, interactive sponsor activations and much more.

Club America have won 12 Liga MX titles and seven CONCACAF Champions League trophies, making them the most successful club in Mexican football history. The Mexican side previously played at Avaya Stadium on July 14, 2015 in the International Champions Cup against the Quakes.

The match will be Monarcas Morelia's third visit to Avaya Stadium, having previously faced Xolos Tijuana on Jan. 3 and Chivas de Guadalajara on Oct. 7 and of last year.

Tickets for San Jose Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. PT and will be available to the general public on Monday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. PT starting at $35. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, the Avaya Stadium box office and by phone at 1-800-668-8080.

