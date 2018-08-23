Clippers Take Series with Huge Win in Indy

The Columbus Clippers knocked off the Indianapolis Indians, 2-1, tonight at Victory Field behind an eighth inning RBI single from Yu Chang.

The victory clinched a series victory for the Clippers, and placed them alone atop the International League West standings.

Both starters, Adam Wilk for Columbus and Brandon Waddell for Indianapolis, kept the bats at bay for six innings, but the Indians had the upper hand with a narrow 1-0 lead upon Wilk's removal.

That came in the bottom of the first inning when Kevin Kramer singled in Max Moroff for the early lead.

The Clippers were held scoreless until the seventh inning. That changed after Adam Rosales plated Mike Papi with a single to tie the ballgame at 1-1.

An inning later, Chang came through with a huge single to score Bobby Bradley, nabbing a 2-1 advantage.

Evan Marshall shut the Indians down in the bottom of the ninth for the save.

The Clippers and Indians will conclude their series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field.

