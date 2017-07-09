Clinton Snaps Bandits\\" Seven-Game Win Streak

News Release

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The River Bandits lost 7-5 to the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park in front of 5,938 fans. Danny Garcia earned the win for the LumberKings, while Billy Cooke and Joe Rizzo homered in the win for Clinton.

The LumberKings (6-11, 37-47) scored twice in the first. Rizzo singled home the first run. The second run scored on a 3-6 double play that ended the inning with Yojhan Quevedo scoring before the tag was applied at second base to complete the twin killing. Cesar Rosado walked in a run in the second and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Bryson Brigman, extending the lead to 4-0 Clinton after two innings. Cooke's two-run homer in the sixth and Rizzo's solo shot in the seventh widened the lead to 7-0. Troy Sieber's sacrifice fly in the seventh put the Bandits (12-5, 49-36) on the board. The Bandits scored four times in the fourth. Chuckie Robinson stroked a double to right-center to plate Carmen Benedetti. An RBI single from Daz Cameron cut the lead to 7-3. With runners at first and third, Cameron took second on a wild pitch. On the throw down, Ronnie Dawson took home and Cameron moved to third. Cameron scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 7-5. The Bandits brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the inning, but Ray Henderson struck out to retire the side.

Rosado (1-1) took the loss for the Bandits. After walking six batters, the right-hander exited with two outs in the fourth, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out none. Dustin Hunt tossed 4.1 innings in relief, allowing three runs, but striking out a career-high eight batters. Garcia (6-5) tossed six innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking two.

Game three of the four game series is Sunday night at 5:15 p.m. Sunday features pregame autographs, Kids Run the Bases, Bark in the Park, & United Healthcare Family Sunday, Hy-Vee Family Sunday, & Luau Night .

RHP Gabriel Valdez (2-0, 4.34) toes the rubber for the Bandits against Cougars' LHP Lane Ratliff (1-1, 3.18). Jake Levy and Connor Onion have pregame coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. on riverbandits.com and 1170 AM KBOB.

