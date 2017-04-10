Clinton Scores Three in the Eighth to Beat Beloit

News Release

Beloit grabbed the lead two different times on Monday, but Clinton scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to get their first victory of the season.

Rayder Ascanio doubled home a pair in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie and give the LumberKings their first lead of the night. Clinton tied the game earlier that inning on a throwing error by Beloit catcher Collin Theroux trying to throw out Luis Rengifo stealing third.

In his first game with the Snappers, Luke Persico delivered a go-ahead, two-out double in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. Prior to Persico's RBI, the Snappers had situational struggles. A sacrifice bunt attempt by Theroux allowed Clinton to get the lead runner for the first out and Luis Barrera was picked off second base for out number two moments later.

The Snappers struck first in the fourth inning when Miguel Mercedes drove in Edwin Diaz after he tripled to lead off the frame. Prior to Monday's game, Beloit had not led in a game before their final at-bat. That lead was quickly erased by Clinton in the bottom half of the inning. The LumberKings put runners at the corners with one out for Dimas Ojeda. Ojeda doubled to left field to plate the tying run, but the potential go-ahead run was thrown out by Persico. Each team had one runner thrown out at home plate.

The first three innings flew by as both starting pitchers breezed through the order the first time around and only surrendered one hit apiece. Beloit starter Boomer Biegalski, a 2016 Midwest League All-Star, sat down the first eight LumberKings he faced and logged four innings. Clinton starter Nick Wells struck out nine Snappers through 5.2 innings of work.

Barrera finished the night going 2-for-4, and Diaz added a triple and double during a 2-for-4 performance. Eric Marinez and Nate Mondou also added hits for the third straight game.

Team Records: Clinton (1-4), Beloit (2-3)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Clinton at Ashford University Field

Probable Pitchers: Beloit LHP Ty Damron (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Clinton RHP Ljay Newsome (0-1, 15.75 ERA).

Clinton 4 Beloit 2 - Monday

WP: Clancy (1-0)

LP: Sawyer (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:42

Attn: 507

