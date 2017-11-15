Clint Dempsey Named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

News Release

NEW YORK, NY - Major League Soccer announced today that Seattle Sounders FC forward Clint Dempsey has been named the 2017 MLS Comeback Player of the Year. The annual award honors a player who has overcome injuries and/or adversity in order to achieve success during the regular season.

After Dempsey was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat last year, the fate of his playing career was in jeopardy as he was forced to miss the final 10 games of the regular season and the entirety of the Audi 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs. Yet despite the odds of returning from such a significant setback, Dempsey shined in 2017, scoring a goal in his first match in six months, and leading Sounders FC this season with 12 goals and five assists for a second-place finish in the Western Conference (53 points, 14-9-11 overall record).

A native of Nacogdoches, Texas, Dempsey has scored 46 goals for Sounders FC in MLS regular season play, one shy of the Seattle's all-time record. With Sounders FC registering a 9-2-1 record in games where he recorded a goal or an assist, Dempsey played 2,276 minutes this season, the most in his five years with the club.

The 2004 MLS Rookie of the Year helped Seattle to its ninth consecutive postseason, scoring two goals against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on November 2 to propel Sounders FC to a second consecutive Western Conference Championship appearance. On the international scene, Dempsey's 57 career goals ties the all-time record for the U.S. Men's National Team.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year Winners:

2017: Clint Dempsey - Seattle Sounders FC

2016: Chris Pontius - Philadelphia Union

2015: Tim Melia - Sporting Kansas City

2014: Rodney Wallace - Portland Timbers

2013: Kevin Alston - New England Revolution

2012: Eddie Johnson - Seattle Sounders FC

2011: David Beckham - Los Angeles Galaxy

2010: Bobby Convey - San Jose Earthquakes

2009: Zach Thornton - Chivas USA

2008: Kenny Cooper - FC Dallas

2007: Eddie Johnson - Kansas City Wizards

2006: Richard Mulrooney - FC Dallas

2005: Chris Klein - Kansas City Wizards

2004: Brian Ching - San Jose Earthquakes

2003: Chris Armas - Chicago Fire

2002: Chris Klein - Kansas City Wizards

2001: Troy Dayak - San Jose Earthquakes

2000: Tony Meola - Kansas City Wizards

