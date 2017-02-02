Cleveland Signs Forward Joe Devin to PTO
February 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Thursday that sixth-year left wing Joe Devin signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the club. Devin joins the Monsters from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, for whom he supplied 11-12-23 with 20 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 37 appearances this season.
A 6'1", 205 lb., right-handed native of Scituate, MA, Devin, 29, collected four penalty minutes in three appearances for the AHL's San Antonio Rampage earlier this season and provided 5-2-7 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 16 appearances for the Monsters last year. In 37 career AHL games played for San Antonio and the Monsters spanning parts of the 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Devin has 6-3-9 to his credit, along with 19 penalty minutes and an even rating.
In 191 career ECHL appearances for the Cincinnati Cyclones and South Carolina spanning parts of the 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, Devin contributed 54-59-113 with 104 penalty minutes and a +10 rating. Devin also spent parts of the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons playing professionally in Germany and Sweden. Prior to his professional career, Devin logged 37-27-64 with 110 penalty minutes and a +30 rating in 116 NCAA appearances for Cornell University spanning four varsity seasons from 2007-11.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Iowa Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.
