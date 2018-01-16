News Release

BLUE JACKETS REASSIGN DEFENSEMAN JACOB GRAVES TO MONSTERS

Blue-liner posted 0-4-4 in 24 appearances for ECHL's Quad City Mallards this season.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Jacob Graves to Cleveland from the ECHL's Quad City Mallards. In 24 appearances for Quad City this season, Graves supplied 0-4-4 with 21 penalty minutes and a-10 rating.

A 6'2", 192 lb., right-handed native of Barrie, ON, Graves, 22, supplied 1-1-2 with 29 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 19 appearances for the Monsters last season. In parts of two ECHL seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Quad City from 2016-18, Graves logged 0-5-5 with 30 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 33 combined appearances. Prior to his professional career, Graves contributed 3-39-42 with 452 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 281 OHL appearances for the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors, Mississauga Steelheads, Kingston Frontenacs, Oshawa Generals, and London Knights spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-16. Graves helped London claim the 2016 OHL and Memorial Cup Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

