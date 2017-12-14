CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters to Host Monsters Buddies at Crocker Park

December 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will be taking their \'Monsters Buddies' program to Crocker Park in Westlake today as 15 Monsters players will meet with members of the Cleveland Rockin' Wildcats, a local special-needs hockey team that competes in the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA). Monsters players will meet and interact with their buddies and skate on the Monsters Holiday Hockey Rink from 4:00-4:30 pm. Group photos at Crocker Park's life-size snow globe as well as a trip to Menchie's will follow. Players can be made available to media during the event upon request.
WHAT: Monsters Buddies Program with the Cleveland Rockin' Wildcats
(Facebook - @clevelandrockinwildcats)
WHEN: Today
4:00-5:30 pm
WHERE: Crocker Park
228 Market St.
Westlake, OH 44145
Please reach out to the Monsters' Communications team if you would like to attend and cover this event!
Communications Contacts:
VP of Marketing and Communications : Pam Frasco - (216) 310-6959, pfrasco@theqarena.com
Mgr. Team Communications/Play-by-Play Announcer : Tony Brown - (216) 630-8617, tbrown@theqarena.com
Mgr. Communications : Jeff Elston - (216) 420-2504, jelston@theqarena.com
The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey Leagues' proud Affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The Monsters are a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
