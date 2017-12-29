CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters to Host Marvel Super Hero Night This

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
MONSTERS TO HOST "MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT" THIS SATURDAY AT THE Q
Monsters to wear special Captain America-themed jerseys in match-up with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
C LEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host "Marvel Super Hero Night" this Saturday, December 30th at 7:00 pm when the team takes on the Grand Rapids Griffins at The Q.
The Monsters will pay tribute to the Marvel Universe by wearing Captain America-themed jerseys to be auctioned off to benefit the Monsters Community Fund.
Additionally, the arena concourse will be full of interactive Marvel activities. Fans can meet Iron Man, who will take free photos with fans at Section 123 on the concourse from 6-6:45 PM, and again during the first and second intermissions.
Fans can feel what it's like to be a Super Hero at the Virtual Reality Zone in Section 108, or stop by one of several gaming stations, all provided by Games Done Legit. The non-profit group Heroes United 4 Kids will provide a photo booth in Section 130, and local comic book artist Tony Isabella will sign copies of his Daredevil and Luke Cage covers from Section 121 during the 1st and 2nd intermission.
Finally, fans planning to dress up as their favorite Super Hero for Marvel Super Hero Night can stop by the Guest Services booth at Section 100 and sign up for the on-ice costume parade! Fans in costume will get the chance to walk across the ice and be recognized during the 2nd intermission.
For any additional details, please check out our MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT FAN GUIDE.
Fans of all ages are encouraged to drop the puck this New Year's weekend with the Monsters and tickets are still available and start as low as $10! For more information, visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets today!
The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey Leagues' proud Affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The Monsters are a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert.
The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
