CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Sign Mitchell, Austin to Tryout

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that veteran forward John Mitchell signed a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract with the club and defenseman Brady Austin additionally inked a training camp tryout agreement with Cleveland. Both players were released from their tryout agreements with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

A 6'1", 205 lb. left-handed native of Oakville, ON, Mitchell, 32, was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. In 548 career NHL appearances spanning parts of nine seasons from 2008-17 for Toronto, the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche, Mitchell logged 70-107-177 with 267 penalty minutes and a -30 rating. In parts of six AHL seasons from 2005-12 with the Toronto Marlies and Connecticut Whale, Mitchell supplied 56-79-135 with 156 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 246 appearances. Prior to his professional career, Mitchell spent four OHL seasons with the Plymouth Whalers from 2001-05 and notched 80-150-230 with 158 penalty minutes and a +47 rating.

A seventh-round pick (193rd overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Austin, 24, accumulated four penalty minutes in his first career NHL action last season, a five-game stint with Buffalo. A 6'4", 229 lb., left-handed native of Bobcaygeon, ON, Austin netted 7-26-33 with 127 penalty minutes and a -28 rating in 210 career AHL appearances for the Rochester Americans spanning parts of the past three campaigns. Austin played his junior hockey for the OHL's Erie Otters, Belleville Bulls and London Knights spanning five seasons from 2009-14, logging 29-81-110 with 194 penalty minutes and a +81 rating in 322 combined appearances.

Cleveland Monsters 2017 Training Camp Roster (Subject to change, roster accurate as of Thursday, Sep. 28)

Forwards Paul Bittner Alex Broadhurst Carter Camper Brett Gallant Miles Koules Bobby MacIntyre Jordan Maletta John Mitchell Nick Moutrey Justin Scott Calvin Thurkauf

Defensemen Brady Austin Andre Benoit Ryan Collins Cameron Gaunce Jacob Graves Dean Kukan Scott Savage Blake Siebenaler Doyle Somerby

Goaltenders Matiss Kivlenieks Ivan Kulbakov Brad Thiessen

