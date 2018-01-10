CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Sign Forward Michael Kirkpatrick to Pro

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed center Michael Kirkpatrick to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 33 appearances for the ECHL's Florida Everblades this season, Kirkpatrick has 15-25-40, along with 13 penalty minutes and a +11 rating, to his credit. Kirkpatrick leads the Everblades in points and assists this year, ranks second on the team in goals, and is currently tied for the ECHL scoring lead.

A 5'11", 175 lb., right-handed native of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Kirkpatrick supplied 65-93-158 with 67 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 168 ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning three seasons from 2015-18. Prior to his professional career, Kirkpatrick played four seasons for Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University from 2011-15 and supplied 108-143-251 with 153 penalty minutes and a +86 rating in 266 appearances for the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs spanning four seasons from 2007-11.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

