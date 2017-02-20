Cleveland Monsters Forward Paul Bittner to Take Temporary Leave of Absence
February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - Forward Paul Bittner has been granted a temporary leave of absence from the Cleveland Monsters for personal reasons, Monsters General Manager Bill Zito announced today.
Bittner, 20, has collected three assists and 10 penalty minutes in 30 games with Cleveland this season. He was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft and spent the past three years with the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks. He registered 66 goals and 75 assists for 141 points with 100 penalty minutes in 154 career WHL games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2017
- Stars Begin Road Trip with 5-3 Loss To San Jose - Texas Stars
- Cleveland Monsters Forward Paul Bittner to Take Temporary Leave of Absence - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Moose Sign Nolan Zajac - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Moose Moose Sign Nolan Zajac - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Acquire Draft Choices from Calgary in Exchange for Michael Stone - Tucson Roadrunners
- B-Sens Defeated by Quick-Scoring Marlies 4-2 - Binghamton Senators
- Devils Can't Hold off Comets in 3-2 Loss - Albany Devils
- Comets Comeback in Third Period to Beat Devils - Utica Comets
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Week of February 20 - Rochester Americans
- San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update: February 20 - San Antonio Rampage
- Week 19 Report - Rockford IceHogs
- Ricoh Rock Report - St. John's IceCaps
- Phantoms Weekly - Phantoms Face Rival Penguins at PPL Center This - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Wolves Roundup: February 20-26, 2017 - Chicago Wolves
- DeSousa Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose's Troy Grosenick Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Glenn Stanford Named to Provincial Sports Hall of Fame - St. John's IceCaps
- Toyota SportsPlex and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - February 20 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Weekly, February 20-26 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sabres Assign Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.