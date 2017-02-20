Cleveland Monsters Forward Paul Bittner to Take Temporary Leave of Absence

CLEVELAND - Forward Paul Bittner has been granted a temporary leave of absence from the Cleveland Monsters for personal reasons, Monsters General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Bittner, 20, has collected three assists and 10 penalty minutes in 30 games with Cleveland this season. He was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft and spent the past three years with the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks. He registered 66 goals and 75 assists for 141 points with 100 penalty minutes in 154 career WHL games.

