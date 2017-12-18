CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Sonny Milano, Cameron Gaunce

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled left wing Sonny Milano and defenseman Cameron Gaunce from the Monsters. The Blue Jackets additionally assigned left wing Jordan Schroeder and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to Cleveland prior to the Monsters' Monday home tilt vs. the Iowa Wild at Quicken Loans Arena.

A 6'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 32 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 131 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-53-85 with 46 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. This season, Milano registered 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a+1 rating in 25 appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 0-2-2 with a -3 rating in four appearances for the Monsters.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal in 2016.

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (50th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Gaunce, 27, contributed 0-5-5 with 27 penalty minutes and an even rating in 20 appearances for the Monsters this year. A 6'1", 209 lb., left-handed native of Sudbury, ON, Gaunce contributed 2-3-5 with 36 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 32 career NHL appearances for Colorado, the Dallas Stars, and the Pittsburgh Penguins spanning parts of the 2010-11, 2013-14, and 2016-17 seasons. In parts of eight AHL seasons with the Monsters, Texas Stars, Portland Pirates, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2010-17, Gaunce supplied 21-131-152 in 488 appearances with 583 penalty minutes and a +66 rating. Gaunce helped Texas claim the 2014 Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions and tallied 33-108-141 with 321 penalty minutes and a +56 rating in 185 career OHL appearances spanning three seasons with the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors from 2007-10.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 17-23-40 with 12 penalty minutes and +8 rating in 152 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-17. In 305 AHL appearances for the Manitoba Moose, Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder contributed 79-123-202 with 84 penalty minutes and a -17 rating. This season, Schroeder posted two penalty minutes and a-1 rating in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 2-5-7 with six penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 13 appearances for the Monsters.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

A 6'5", 192 lb., left-handed native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 20, posted 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a -2 rating in ten appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in five AHL appearances for the Monsters this year. Originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Carlsson posted 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 12 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning the past two seasons and notched a +1 rating in five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for Columbus last year.

In eight career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning the past two seasons, Carlsson supplied 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating and logged 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 92 career SHL appearances for Link ö ping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Monday home clash vs. the Iowa Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

