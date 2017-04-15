CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From

News Release

CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Saturday that the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets recalled forward Sonny Milano and goaltender Anton Forsberg from the Monsters and assigned net-minder Oscar Dansk to Cleveland.

Selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (16th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Milano, 20, posted 18-29-47 with 24 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 63 appearances for the Monsters this season and capped the campaign as the team's leading scorer, second-leading goal scorer and Cleveland's co-leader in assists.

A 6'1", 205 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano logged a -3 rating in four NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and has 0-1-1 and a -2 rating to his credit in ten career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. Milano supplied 32-51-83 with 46 penalty minutes and an even rating in 127 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17 and in the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Milano logged 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 appearances, helping the Monsters claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Selected by Columbus in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Forsberg, 23, finished the 2016-17 season with a record of 27-17-4 in a team-high 51 appearances with four shutouts, a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (S%). Forsberg's 27 regular-season victories set a new Monsters franchise record for a single season and Forsberg capped 2016-17 in the AHL's top-ten in wins (T4th), shutouts (T6th), GAA (9th), S% (4th), minutes played (2976:52, 3rd), total saves (1413, 2nd) and shootout victories (3, T3rd). In one NHL appearance for the Blue Jackets this season, Forsberg went 0-1-0 with a 4.07 GAA and a .852 S% and in ten career NHL games played, all for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Forsberg supplied a record of 1-8-0 with a 4.02 GAA and a .879 S%.

A 6'2", 191 lb., left-handed native of Härnösand, Sweden and a two-time AHL All-Star (2015, 2017), Forsberg contributed a career record of 73-35-10 with nine shutouts, a 2.22 GAA and a .923 S% in 126 AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2013-17 for Springfield and the Monsters. In the 2016 AHL postseason, Forsberg posted a record of 9-0 in ten appearances with two shutouts, a 1.34 GAA and a .949 S%, backstopping the Monsters to the 2016 Calder Cup Championship.

Selected by Columbus in the second round (31st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Dansk, 23, posted a 6-15-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (S%) in 24 appearances for the SHL's Rogle BK this season. A 6'2", 194 lb. native of Stockholm, Sweden, Dansk supplied a record of 18-34-4 with four shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and a .908 S% in 60 SHL appearances for Rogle BK spanning each of the past two seasons.

In 21 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons during the 2014-15 campaign, Dansk accumulated a 7-7-0 record with a 3.57 GAA and a .880 S%. Prior to his professional career, Dansk went 40-32-7 with six shutouts, a 3.25 GAA and a .897 S% in 85 career OHL appearances for the Erie Otters spanning the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. Dansk has additionally represented Team Sweden in two IIHF World Junior Championships, helping the Swedes claim the Silver Medal in both the 2013 and 2014 tournaments.

