CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Kukan, Milano, Motte,

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Dean Kukan and left wings Sonny Milano, Tyler Motte, and Jordan Schroeder from their loans to the Monsters. Cleveland additionally recalled left wing Bobby MacIntyre from his loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

In 27 appearances for the Monsters this season, Kukan, 24, posted 1-11-12 with 18 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. A 6'2", 196 lb. left-handed native of Volketswil, Switzerland, Kukan posted a +9 rating in eight career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 campaign and added 8-46-54 with 69 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 132 AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17. In the 2016 AHL Playoffs, Kukan contributed 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 17 appearances for the Monsters, helping the team claim the Calder Cup. In 125 career SHL appearances for Lule =E5 HF spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Kukan logged 8-21-29 with 26 penalty minutes and a +19 rating and Kukan represented Switzerland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2014, 2015, and 2017 IIHF World Championships.

A 6'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 35 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. This year, Milano supplied 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a-1 rating in 28 appearances for Columbus and added 0-3-3 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in six appearances for Cleveland. In 133 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-54-86 with 50 penalty minutes and a -2 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions. This season, Milano registered 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 25 appearances for the Blue Jackets and added 0-2-2 with a -3 rating in four appearances for the Monsters.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal in 2016.

A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, tallied 7-4-11 with 14 penalty minutes and an even rating in 53 career NHL appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. This year, Motte tallied 3-1-4 with a -2 rating in 20 appearances for Columbus and added 5-2-7 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight appearances for Cleveland. Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte contributed 17-11-28 with 26 penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 56 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17.

In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Motte additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2016 IIHF World Championships.

A 5'9", 170 lb., right-handed native of Lakeville, MN, Schroeder, 27, notched 17-23-40 with 12 penalty minutes and +8 rating in 153 NHL appearances for the Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, and Blue Jackets spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-17. This season, Schroeder supplied two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in nine appearances for Columbus and added 3-5-8 with six penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 15 appearances for Cleveland. In 307 AHL appearances for Manitoba, the Chicago Wolves, Utica Comets, Iowa Wild, and the Monsters spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-17, Schroeder contributed 80-123-203 with 84 penalty minutes and a -17 rating.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Schroeder tallied 22-51-73 with 43 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in two NCAA seasons for the University of Minnesota from 2008-10. Schroeder also represented Team USA in the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the Gold Medal in the 2010 tournament.

A 5'9", 192 lb., left-handed native of Oshawa, ON, MacIntyre, 20, supplied 28-52-80 in 63 appearances for the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds last season, along with 56 penalty minutes and a +30 rating. This year, MacIntyre posted 5-6-11 with 12 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 18 appearances for the ECHL's Jacksonville IveMen and appeared in one game for the Monsters. In five OHL seasons from 2012-17, MacIntyre logged 69-114-183 with 206 penalty minutes and a -18 rating in 306 combined appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sault Ste. Marie.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

