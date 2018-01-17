CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning loan to the Monsters. Korpisalo stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced on Saturday to help Cleveland snap a five-game winless streak with a 2-1 road victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.
Korpisalo, 23, has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in nine contests this season and is 27-20-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and a shutout in 54 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 2-2-1 record with a 1.79 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in five contests with Cleveland this season and is 17-18-6 with a 2.48 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
