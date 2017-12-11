CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Gabriel Carlsson, Markus Hannikainen from Monsters

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL\'s Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Gabriel Carlsson and left wing Markus Hannikainen from their respective loans to the Monsters following Cleveland\'s 7-1 road loss to the Manitoba Moose on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB.

A 6\'5", 192 lb., left-handed native of Orebro, Sweden, Carlsson, 20, posted 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added four penalty minutes and a-1 rating in five AHL appearances for the Monsters this year. Originally selected by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Carlsson posted 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and a-3 rating in ten career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning the past two seasons and notched a +1 rating in five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for Columbus last year.

In eight career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning the past two seasons, Carlsson supplied 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating and logged 3-12-15 with eight penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 92 career SHL appearances for Link ping HC spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17. Additionally, Carlsson represented Sweden in the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6\'1", 200 lb., left-handed native of Helsinki, Finland, Hannikainen, 24, contributed 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 12 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 0-1-1 with an even rating in four appearances for the Monsters this year. In 26 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning three seasons from 2015-17, Hannikainen supplied 3-3-6 with eight penalty minutes and a-1 rating. In 111 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning three seasons from 2015-17, Hannikainen logged 26-32-58 with 42 penalty minutes and a +12 rating and notched 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 16 appearances in the 2016 AHL Playoffs, helping the Monsters claim the 2016 Calder Cup Championship.

In 117 career Liiga appearances for Jokerit, HPK, and JYP spanning parts of four seasons from 2011-15, Hannikainen tallied 22-31-53 with 67 penalty minutes and a +26 rating and represented Finland in the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, and the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

