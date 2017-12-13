CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Jacob Graves to Monsters from ECHL

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL\'s Columbus Blue Jackets, announced that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Jacob Graves to Cleveland from the ECHL\'s Quad City Mallards, and the Monsters signed left wing Terry Broadhurst to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract.

A 6\'2", 192 lb., right-handed native of Barrie, ON, Graves, 22, posted 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances for Quad City this season. In 19 appearances for the Monsters last year, Graves supplied 1-1-2 with 29 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. In parts of two ECHL seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Quad City from 2016-17, Graves logged 0-2-2 with 13 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 22 appearances. Prior to his professional career, Graves contributed 3-39-42 with 452 penalty minutes and a-20 rating in 281 OHL appearances for the Mississauga St. Michael\'s Majors, Mississauga Steelheads, Kingston Frontenacs, Oshawa Generals, and London Knights spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-16. Graves helped London claim the 2016 OHL and Memorial Cup Championships.

A 5\'11", 161 lb., left-handed native of Orland Park, IL, Broadhurst, 28, is the older brother of Cleveland forward Alex Broadhurst, and supplied 1-0-1 with four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in ten appearances for Cleveland this year while playing on a previous PTO agreement, from which Broadhurst was released on November 28, 2017. In 180 AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago Wolves, and the Monsters spanning parts of five seasons from 2012-17, Broadhurst notched 30-56-86 with 46 penalty minutes and a+6 rating. In 36 appearances for the ECHL\'s Toledo Walleye in 2012-13, Broadhurst posted 12-19-31 with 14 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

Broadhurst contributed 6-8-14 with ten penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 48 SHL appearances for Skellefte AIK and Bryns IF during the 2015-16 season and added 14-22-36 with ten penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 53 appearances for KooKoo in Finland\'s Liiga last year. Prior to his professional career, Broadhurst collected 40-50-90 with 30 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 110 NCAA appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha spanning three seasons from 2009-12, serving as the Mavericks\' captain during the 2012-13 season. Additionally, Broadhurst supplied 34-47-81 with 42 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 116 USHL appearances for the Sioux Falls Stampede spanning two seasons from 2007-09.

