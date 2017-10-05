CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Motte, Ramage, Sherwood To

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that Columbus assigned left wing Tyler Motte, defenseman John Ramage, and right wing Kole Sherwood to Cleveland. Ramage is entering his third season with the Monsters while Sherwood appeared in a pair of games for Cleveland last season and Motte will make his Monsters debut this year.

A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, posted 4-3-7 with 14 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in his first career NHL action last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and added 10-6-16 with 20 penalty minutes and a -19 rating in 43 appearances for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. In parts of two AHL seasons from 2015-17, Motte, a fourth-round pick (121st overall) by Chicago in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, supplied 12-9-21 with 22 penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 48 appearances for Rockford. In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

Originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round (103rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Ramage, a 6'0", 201 lb., right-handed native of Mississauga, ON, contributed 4-21-25 with 67 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 69 appearances for Cleveland last season. In two NHL appearances spanning two seasons from 2014-16 for Calgary and Columbus, Ramage notched a -3 rating. In 244 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2013-17 for the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames and Cleveland, Ramage supplied 15-53-68 with 261 penalty minutes and a +5 rating. A Calder Cup Champion with the Monsters in 2016, Ramage also helped the ECHL's Alaska Aces hoist the Kelly Cup in 2014 and spent four seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2009-13, posting 14-39-53 with 237 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 157 appearances while serving as team captain in his junior and senior seasons. In international play, Ramage also helped Team USA claim Gold and Bronze Medals, respectively, at the 2010 and 2011 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'1", 201 lb., undrafted, right-handed native of Columbus, OH, Sherwood, 22, notched 33-52-85 with 60 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 60 appearances for the OHL's Flint Firebirds last season before making a pair of late-season appearances for the Monsters, tallying two penalty minutes in the process. In 123 OHL appearances for the London Knights and Flint spanning parts of two seasons from 2015-17, Sherwood supplied 45-74-119 with 113 penalty minutes and a +22 rating and helped London claim the 2016 OHL Championship. Prior to his major junior career, Sherwood logged 1-1-2 with no penalty minutes and a +2 rating in three appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms during the 2014-15 season.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

