CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano To

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that Columbus assigned left wing Sonny Milano to Cleveland. In 25 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Milano posted 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 0-2-2 with a +2 rating in two appearances for Cleveland this year.

A 6'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 32 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 129 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-53-85 with 46 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal in 2016.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday road clash vs. the San Antonio Rampage with full coverage, live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

