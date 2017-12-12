CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL\'s Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that Columbus assigned fourth-year left wing Sonny Milano to the Monsters. In 24 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Milano posted 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 0-1-1 with a +1 rating in one appearance for Cleveland this year.
A 6\'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 31 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 129 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-52-84 with 46 penalty minutes and a+1 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey\'s National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament\'s Bronze Medal in 2016. Next up for the Monsters, it\'s a Friday home clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Campbell and Hensick Power Reign over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip - Ontario Reign
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs