CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL\'s Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that Columbus assigned fourth-year left wing Sonny Milano to the Monsters. In 24 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Milano posted 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 0-1-1 with a +1 rating in one appearance for Cleveland this year.

A 6\'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 31 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 129 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-52-84 with 46 penalty minutes and a+1 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey\'s National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament\'s Bronze Medal in 2016. Next up for the Monsters, it\'s a Friday home clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway.

