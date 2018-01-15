CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Joonas Korpisalo, Tyler Motte

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to Cleveland for the purposes of conditioning and also assigned left wing Tyler Motte to the Monsters.

Korpisalo, 23, has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in nine contests this season and is 27-20-5 with a 2.75 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and a shutout in 54 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets. He has compiled a 1-2-1 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in four contests with Cleveland this season and is 16-18-6 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 41 career AHL games with the Monsters and Springfield Falcons spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18. The native of Pori, Finland was selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.

A 5'9", 188 lb., left-handed native of St. Clair, MI, Motte, 22, tallied 7-4-11 with 16 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 61 career NHL appearances for the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus spanning each of the past two seasons. This year, Motte tallied 3-1-4 with two penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 28 appearances for Columbus and added 5-2-7 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight appearances for Cleveland. Originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Motte contributed 17-11-28 with 26 penalty minutes and a -13 rating in 56 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-17.

In three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2013-16, Motte logged 50-55-105 with 72 penalty minutes and a +38 rating in 107 appearances and added 26-19-45 with 38 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 62 USHL appearances for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program during the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Motte additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2016 IIHF World Championships.

