Clearwater Registers Walk-Off Win over Dunedin

Despite a game-tying rally in the ninth by Dunedin, the Threshers defeated the Blue Jays in walk-off fashion by a final of 5-4 at Spectrum Field on Wednesday night.

The Jays opened the scoring in the top of the fourth when Chad Spanberger smacked a single to right center allowing Riley Adams to score to give Dunedin the 1-0 advantage.

RHP Maverick Buffo started for Dunedin in hopes that he could rebound from a miserable previous three outings where he gave up 19 earned runs in 12.2 innings. Buffo held Clearwater hitless through 4.2 innings until Raul Rivas blistered a double to right center to score Kevin Markham to tie the game at one apiece. Jose Gomez followed by flaring an RBI single to center giving the Threshers their first lead of the game at 2-1.

In the top of the sixth, southpaw Jonathan Hennigan came into the game out of the pen in relief of starter David Parkinson (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and the Blue Jays immediately pounced. Riley Adams banged one of his three hits of the night to right center for a leadoff single. Two batters later, Ivan Castillo walked to put runners at first and second. Brock Lundquist served a single to center that allowed Adams to score to tie the game. Rodrigo Orozco then extended his six-game hit streak with an RBI bunt single to give the Blue Jays their second lead of the game at 3-2.

Clearwater struck back in the bottom of the sixth against RHP Jonathan Cheshire. Mickey Moniak drilled a single to center followed by a Henri Lartigue walk to put two runner aboard. After Cheshire struck out Luke Williams, Kyle Martin bounced a fastball to first that handcuffed Spanberger and skipped into right to score Moniak and tie the game. With runners at the corners, Kevin Markham lifted a sacrifice fly to center allowing Lartigue to score to give Clearwater the lead back at 4-3.

Dunedin clawed back in the top of the ninth. After Nash Knight served a single to left to keep the game alive, Josh Palacios hammered a single to left over the head of Williams. Nash Knight was trying to score from first and appeared to be out, but shortstop Jose Gomez sailed a throw over the head of the catcher Lartigue that allowed Knight to score the tying run.

Righty Bryan Baker came out of the Dunedin bullpen for the bottom of ninth and after four pitches gave up a solo bomb to Raul Rivas that sent the Threshers fans home happy.

Three of the seven walk-off Clearwater wins in 2018 have now come at the expense of the Blue Jays. Clearwater's Mickey Moniak went 2-4, hitting safely in 13 of his last 14 and 17 of 21. On the other side, Dunedin received three hits from Josh Palacios and Riley Adams. Additionally, Rodrigo Orozco extended his hitting streak to seven games with his single in the sixth. With the victory, Clearwater sits 6.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for first in the second half north division standings.

The finale of the series is on tap for tomorrow evening at Spectrum Field. RHP Patrick Murphy (9-5, 2.77) takes the ball for Dunedin. Murphy carries a league best 1.94 ERA since June 1 into his outing tomorrow. Clearwater is sending RHP Adonis Medina (9-3, 4.39) to the hill making his 20 start of the year.

The Blue Jays are looking to win the season series tomorrow evening. The first pitch is set for 7 P.M. The live broadcast of the rubber matchup begins at 6:45 P.M. on the Dunedin Blue Jays radio network through the TuneIn radio app and dunedinbluejays.com.

