Claws Fall in Road Trip Finale in Charleston

News Release

CHARLESTON, SC - Isiah Gilliam hit a three-run home run and Estevan Florial had three hits to lead Charleston to a 7-4 win over the BlueClaws Tuesday at Riley Park.

The BlueClaws (14-18/54-48) and RiverDogs (21-10/55-46) split their four-game series in Charleston while Lakewood finishes 3-5 on their eight-game trip down south.

After a first-inning BlueClaws run, the RiverDogs got two runs in the first inning on an RBI triple by Brandon Wagner and an RBI single by Estevan Florial for a 2-1 lead.

Lakewood's Juan Luis tied the game in the third with his third home run of the season, but Isiah Gilliam answered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning to put the RiverDogs ahead 5-2. The home run was Gilliam's 11th of the season.

Charleston added two more in the fourth, chasing starter Gustavo Armas . Armas (1-1), making his second start with the BlueClaws, was charged with seven runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Meanwhile, RiverDogs starter Nick Green gave up just two runs in five innings of work to improve to 7-6 on the season.

Addison Russ threw 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief and Ismael Cabrera threw two scoreless innings after Russ.

Lakewood got back in the game in the eighth inning off Hobie Harris . With two runners on base, Harris hit three straight Lakewood hitters - Darick Hall, Henri Lartigue, and Gregori Rivero . The last two of those three drove in runs to cut the lead to 7-4, but Luke Williams lined into a double-play to end the inning.

David Sosebee threw a scoreless ninth for his second save of the series and eighth of the season.

Mickey Moniak and Juan Luis each had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The BlueClaws will head home and after a day off on Wednesday will open a four-game series with Hickory on Thursday night. RHP Mauricio Llovera (1-1) starts for the BlueClaws opposite RHP Reid Anderson (1-7).

