Clark Rejoins Wolves

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday the club has recalled right wing Emerson Clark from loan to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

The 24-year-old already has spent time with the Wolves this season, skating in four games from Nov. 18-23. He collected an assist and a -2 plus/minus rating in that span.

Skating in 38 games for Tulsa, Clark in second in team scoring with 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. He also leads the squad with three short-handed goals, as well as 4.16 penalty minutes per game. For the season, Clark has amassed a team-leading 158 penalty minutes.

The Whitby, Ontario, native earned an AHL contract for the 2016-17 season after appearing in 29 games during last season on a professional tryout contract with Chicago. In that time, Clark registered two goals and five assists for seven points and logged 62 penalty minutes.

Clark will be available this weekend when the Wolves face two Central Division rivals. On Friday (Feb. 3), the division-leading Grand Rapid Griffins come to Allstate Arena for a 7 p.m. game that will air on The U Too.

On Saturday (Feb. 4), Chicago and the Rockford IceHogs meet for an Illinois Lottery Cup contest in Rosemont. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CW50. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

