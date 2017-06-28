Clams Win Streak Snapped at Holly Springs

News Release

Holly Springs, N.C.- The Edenton Steamers (15-10) took a tough loss to the Holly Springs Salamanders (10-14) by a final score of 14-10. With the loss, the Clams' lead in the East Division is reduced to just a half game.

The Salamanders opened up the ballgame in a big way by putting up six runs in the first inning. The Steamers committed two errors in the bottom half of the frame. Cody Maw would give up six unearned runs in the first inning.

The Clams started to rally in the third when Dom Cuevas came home on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-1.

In the fourth, Chris Ayers lead off the inning with a double that proved to be the beginning of a great inning for the Steamers. Edenton picked up seven runs on six hits. Connor Kopach had the biggest hit of the inning to give the Steamers the 8-6 lead on a two-RBI ground rule double over the center-field wall.

However, Holly Springs responded in the bottom half of the inning. The Salamanders started it off by getting the lead off man on because of an error at shortstop by Connor Kopach.

Austin LaFollette, who homered in the first inning, sent an RBI double to right center and brought home Adam Sisk to make it 8-7. The double was followed by an RBI single by Jack Conley to tie the game, and Conley advanced all the way to third after the error on the throw to the plate. Josh Hollander drove him in on the next pitch with a sacrifice fly to give the Salamanders the lead 9-8.

After Cody Maw was pulled, Francis Ventura gave up another RBI double to allow Holly springs to stretch their lead to 10-8.

The Teal and Black brought it to a one run game in the top half of the fifth when Billy Wilson was hit by a pitch to bring home a run and make it 10-9. This was the closest that the Steamers would get.

The Salamanders added insurance runs in the sixth and the eighth. The Salamanders brought home three runs on a hit and an error in the sixth, and had a run come home in the eighth on an RBI single to stretch the lead to 14-9.

In the ninth, the Steamers had an RBI single to cut it to 14-10, but Michael Hope retired Chris Ayers on a strikeout as the final out of the ballgame for Edenton.

The Steamers will be back in action tomorrow night at Historic Hicks Field in the first of a two-game set with the Peninsula Pilots. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

