Civale Quiets Erie, Salters Breaks up Duel

Akron's Daniel Salters broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning, and Aaron Civale hurled seven shutout innings, as the RubberDucks blanked the Erie SeaWolves, 2-0, Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks (72-56) rallied in the eighth inning against SeaWolves reliever Nolan Blackwood (0-1). With one out, Salters belted a 1-2 pitch over the right field fence to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. It was Salters' fifth home run of the season. One batter later, Ernie Clement dropped a two-out single into left and scored on a double to right field by Andrew Calica to extend the lead to 2-0.

Mound Presence

Aaron Civale started for Akron and enjoyed one of his best outings of the season. The 23-year-old right-hander tossed seven shutout innings and struck out six. He allowed five hits and walked only one. Civale only faced one jam, and that came in the fifth when the SeaWolves had men on second and third with two outs, but Civale struck out Cam Gibson to end the threat. Newcomer Nick Sandlin (1-0) made his Double-A debut and worked a perfect eighth to earn the win. Lefty R.C. Orlan came on for the ninth and retired the side in order to post his first save and complete the whitewash.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks mustered nothing against Erie starter Spencer Turnbull, who authored 6.1 shutout innings. Salters finished 2-3 on the night. The homer was his first since a solo shot at Altoona on August 3rd.

Notebook

Akron now has 12 shutouts this season...The Ducks have won two in a row and four of the last five...Civale has not enjoyed a winning decision since July 4th...Tyler Krieger was 0-4, snapping his seven-game hit streak...2nd-place Altoona slipped by Harrisburg, 3-2, to stay just a half-game behind the Ducks in the EL West...Akron has 12 regular-season games remaining...Time of game: 2:20... Attendance: 4,644.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and SeaWolves will conclude the series on Thursday night at 7:05. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

